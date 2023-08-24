National Awards: Mythri Movie Makers Rare Feat

Today, the winners of the 69th National Film Awards were announced at the National Media Center in New Delhi. Interestingly, Tollywood’s popular production house Mythri Movie Makers bagged three National Awards.

While their Pan India blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise bagged two National Awards, Uppena which was a small-time movie, but ended up as a massive hit, won one award. This is a rare feat because no other production house in Tollywood won 3 awards so far.

Allu Arjun won the Best Actor award for Pushpa, while Devi Sri Prasad who provided a blockbuster album for the movie will receive the Best Music Director award. Coming to Upenna, the movie bagged the award in the best regional Telugu movie category.

It’s a proud moment not just for the production banner, but also for all the Telugu people.