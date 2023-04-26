Lokesh promises separate law for safety of tenant farmers

TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Wednesday promised to enact a separate legislation for the safety and security of tenant farmers without causing any inconvenience to the land owners immediately after his party is back into ruling.

In an interaction with farming community at Latchhumarri Cross in Mantralayam Assembly segment in Kurnool district during his ongoing Yuva Galam pada yatra, Lokesh said that all the welfare schemes for farmers that were in force during the earlier TDP regime will be revived once the party is back in power.

He also assured the Rayalaseema farming community that water for irrigation will be supplied by interlinking the Godavari, the Krishna and the Penna rivers.

“In fact, my pada yatra has helped me a lot to have first hand information on the problems being faced by the farmers. The daily-wage earners are migrating to Guntur and other areas as they do not have work to earn their livelihood here,” Lokesh said with a tone of agony.

Expressing confidence that if irrigation water is supplied properly the farmers in Rayalaseema are capable enough to raise any kind of crops, Lokesh pointed out that during the TDP regime about Rs 11,000 cr was released for irrigation projects.

“But, after the YSRCP came to power, not even 10 per cent of this amount has been spent in the past four years, he observed.

Lokesh fondly wished 20 daily-wage earners who are coming back from Guntur on finding them in a vehicle. He assured them that once the TDP is into power again the migrations will be checked and the daily-wage earners will get enough work in their respective places.

The villagers of D Benegal also explained to Lokesh that their village does not have even basic facilities like drinking water and roads. Though the Tungabhadra river is just eight km away from their village they are not getting both irrigation and drinking water.

Loeksh assured them that the TDP will take all measures to resolve these issues once the party is back into power.