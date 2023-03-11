Lokesh promises to drop tax burden on common man

TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Saturday said that the Jagan Mohan Reddy Government is imposing heavy burden on the people in the shape of various kinds of taxes and once the TDP comes to power again, all this burden will be reduced.

Lokesh was given a rousing reception by the locals at Angallu and the people gathered in large numbers to have a glimpse of the TDP national general secretary. Later, the youth, women and the old met him personally and told him that they are unable to lead a common life since the prices of essentials are skyrocketing. As the power connection bill is high, the pension that they have been getting has been withdrawn, some old persons informed Lokesh.

“Tell me if a single section is not affected by this selfish Government. Since the prices of petrol and diesel are heavy in the State, the prices of essential commodities too are beyond the reach of the common man,” Lokesh observed.

Once the TDP is back in power, the prices of all the essentials will be brought down and the tax burden too will be reduced, he added. Lokesh also promised to revive the pensions to all those who are now not getting due to various reasons.

As the crowd gathered heavily to meet Lokesh at the Nandireddyvaripalli campsite of Thamballapalle Assembly segment, the jealous ruling party leaders tried to create obstructions asking him to vacate it immediately. The local Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) visited the campsite at 4 am early on Saturday and left the place after the landowner showed the records.

Despite giving all the necessary permissions for Lokesh visit in the district for three days, March 11, 12 and 13, pressure is being mounted on the officials by the local MLA and his followers to create hurdles to the TDP leader. Later, the Revenue Department officials asked Lokesh and other TDP leaders to leave the district in view of the election code for the ongoing Legislative Council polls.

The TDP announced that the pada yatra will be suspended for two days, on March 12 and 13, in view of the poll code.

Later, at Kantevaripalli of Thamballapalle Assembly segment, Salivahana community leaders met Lokesh and narrated their problems to him. The representatives of Kuruba community too met him at Nandireddyvaripalli.

Suspending his pada yatra, Yuva Galam, for two days Lokesh left for Hyderabad in view of the election code and till now he has walked for 529.1 km. The Yuva Galam will be revived on March 14 at Kantevaripalli for the 42nd day.