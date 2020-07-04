Lokesh renews demand for ‘One Capital One State’

Telugu Desam Party National General Secretary Nara Lokesh demanded that the YCP Government acknowledge the rising sentiments of AP people and take a new decision to continue Amaravati as the only Capital of Andhra Pradesh.

He said in the name of decentralisation of development in the state, the Chief Minister has begun the three cards game to divide and rule the people. He renewed his demand for ‘One Capital One State’.

In a statement here, Mr. Lokesh lauded the farmers, women and Telugu people across the world for continuing the anti-3 Capitals agitation for the last 200 days. All Opposition parties were opposing Jagan Reddy Capitals plan but the ruling party was not respecting the opinions of any section of the people.

The TDP MLC appealed to the people to take part in the 200 days protests of Amaravati Capital struggle on Saturday and make it a grand success. Telugu NRIs in over 200 cities across the world are taking part in this agitation for justice, development and future prosperity of the state.

Mr. Lokesh asserted that true and long-standing development of AP would be possible only with growth one single Capital city in a central location. He stressed the need for doing justice for the farmers who have given 33,000 acres lands just for noble task of developing a potential Capital City at Amaravati.