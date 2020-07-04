What’s Tollywood doing these days

The coronavirus pandemic made all the celebrities restrict themselves to their homes. Though some of them wanted to resume the shoots in June and July, they had to quit their plans after the rise in the number of cases. Chiranjeevi is spending time with his family and is waiting for the situation to calm down. Balakrishna is spending time in Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital and will return to work next year. Venkatesh and Nagarjuna are not ready to take any risk and will start shoots only after the vaccine arrives.

Pawan Kalyan is all set to take up Chaturmasya Deeksha for four months. Mahesh Babu is working out on a regular basis and is spending time with family. NTR and Ram Charan are keeping themselves fit and are waiting to return back to the sets of RRR at the earliest. Prabhas and Varun Teja are sweating out hard to return back fit. Allu Arjun is working on his looks for Pushpa and is listening to new scripts. Young actors Nani, Naga Chaitanya, Ram are in touch with various filmmakers and are lining up films. Rana Daggubati is working on various web-based projects which will be made on Suresh Productions.

Nithiin is all set to tie the knot and the celebrations will begin soon. Ravi Teja, Sharwanand, Akhil and others are utilizing the unexpected break and are in relaxing mode. Most of the directors are revising their scripts and are focused on the post-production works. Some of them are working on new scripts and are interacting with their teams through conference calls. As of now all the celebrities are at home and waiting for the situations to calm down to return back to work.