Andhra NRIs protest in solidarity with Amaravati movement

Telugus from Andhra Pradesh settled in various parts of the world have expressed solidarity with the people of Amaravati, whose protests against the state government’s decision to trifurcate the state capital entered 200th day on Saturday.

Holding placards and candles and raising slogans, NRIs staged protests in major cities across the world, urging YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government to withdraw the move and continue developing Amaravati as the only state capital.

An estimated one lakh Telugu NRIs staged protests in more than 300 cities across the world, expressing solidarity with the farmers and other people of Amaravati opposing the government’s move.

In response to the call by Jayaram Komati, a prominent NRI in the US, Telugus in various countries staged protests.

Telugu NRIs from the United States Ireland, Kuwait, South Africa, France, Germany, Austria, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and other countries have come forward to voice their solidarity with the slogan ‘Don’t Kill Amaravati, Build Amaravati’.

According to leaders of the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the idea was to express solidarity in 200 cities all over the world to mark the 200th day of the movement but in the US itself, NRIs have joined the solidarity event from more than 230 cities and the global number went up to 300.

Women, men, children, elderly all expressed their support to the cause. The rulers were stunned to see such a massive support to Amaravati cause, said Jayaram Komati.

This event was conducted across the world in full adherence to COVID rules. NRIs from different countries joined the Amaravati solidarity event as per the rules of the local governments. Due to COVID-19 concerns, they participated in the event in small groups of 15-20 people. Many more participated in the event from their homes in virtual mode.

The protesters alleged that the dream of Amaravati as the capital of six crore people has crumbled. The efforts to bring Singapore — one of the most respected countries in the world — on board have gone waste as the Jaganmohan government dubbed it as a real estate project and scared the country away. “This was the respect shown by the Jagan government to the country which is respected all over the world and came forward to help us,” a protester said.

The government’s decision to kill a booming city and trifurcate it has not only altered the status of the state capital, it has destroyed the people’s faith in government systems. The protesters feel that the decision strangled the sacrifice and made sure people can never trust a government.

TDP leaders say the solidarity is unprecedented. “Never in history, NRIs have taken part in a protest movement on such a large scale. Now, they have come out in a single voice with one state one capital slogan,” they said.