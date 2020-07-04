Prabhas22 will be a Bollywood film?

Young Rebelstar Prabhas enjoys unlimited craze across the country and his films are getting a wide Indian release. The actor is shooting for Radhe Shyam which is expected to release early next year. Prabhas signed his next film in the direction of Nag Ashwin. This big-budget interesting project is expected to start early next year and will release during summer 2022. Several Tollywood producers like Dil Raju, Mythri Movie Makers and others are in the race to produce a film with Prabhas.

Soon after the super success of Baahubali, several Bollywood producers offered staggering deals and wanted to work with Prabhas but the actor was committed to his lineup. As per the update, T Series is in talks with Prabhas and the actor is listening to scripts. Tanhaji director Om Raut already narrated a plot and the actor loved the idea. The full script will be ready soon. Couple of other directors are in the race to meet Prabhas soon. As per the update, Prabas22 would be a Bollywood project and it will be bankrolled by T-Series.