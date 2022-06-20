Lokesh says YCP mafia looting soil, gravel, sand resources

TDP general secretary and former minister Nara Lokesh on Monday accused the ruling YSRCP elected representatives of looting soil, gravel, sand and all natural resources in the State.

Lokesh said the YSRCP soil and gravel mafia gangs were ruling the roost in Guntur district. They were getting all necessary help from the police and officials of the Government departments.

Lokesh condemned the latest arrest of TDP ex MLA Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar for just protesting against the soil mafia. Narendra has just been agitating against the soil mafia that has wiped out the entire water body in Anumarlapudi village in Guntur district.

Lokesh asserted that the arrest of Narendra once again held mirror to the anarchic rule that was being perpetrated on the people. In the past, an attack was made on Narendra when he went to visit the illegal soil digging site in Anumarlapudi. Today, the TDP leader was arrested without any valid reason.

Lokesh said that the YSRCP soil mafia was behind Narendra’s arrest. The TDP would stand by the side of Narendra in his relentless fight against the ruling party mafia gangs. Instead of arresting the thieves of soil, the police were arresting the protesting TDP leaders.