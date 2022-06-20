Puri Jagannadh taking Sukumar’s Path

Veteran director Dasari Narayana Rao had a habit of encouraging his associates and he produced several films with them. He also penned the scripts for these projects. These days the directors are focused on their own films and they are not bothered about their associates. Sukumar is one director who has been spending ample time on films that are directed by his associates. Sukumar also penned scripts for films like Kumari 21F and Uppena. Now, sensational director Puri Jagannadh is said to be following the path of Sukumar.

Puri Jagannadh is keen to produce a bunch of films soon. Puri has close to 50 bound scripts ready and he cannot direct all these projects. He is keen to work with his associates and young talent of Telugu cinema to produce these projects. Puri himself will pen the story, screenplay and dialogues for these films. Puri is a quick writer and he can pen a bound script in less than a week. There are talks that 4-5 big announcements from Puri Connects will be made very soon.