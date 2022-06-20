Sensational: Naga Chaitanya dating a Telugu Actress

Akkineni youngster Naga Chaitanya is divorced from his actress wife Samantha and the actor is staying single. He said that his focus is currently on films. Chaitu and Samantha announced their separation officially in October 2021. As per the speculation from the Bollywood media, Chaitanya is currently dating Telugu beauty Sobhita Dhulipala who was seen in films like Goodachari and Major. The speculation says that Chaitu and Sobhita are well bonded and are spending time with each other.

The reports also said that Chaitanya was spotted in a star hotel recently where Sobhita celebrated her birthday. Naga Chaitanya is currently constructing his dream home in Hyderabad and he is paying frequent visits. There are talks that Sobhita too had a visit to the property recently. On the work front, Naga Chaitanya is waiting for the release of Thank You directed by Vikram Kumar. The actor is making his digital debut with Dhootha. He commenced the shoot of Venkat Prabhu’s film recently.