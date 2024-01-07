x
Lokesh’s call to leaders to work for development of State

TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Saturday made it clear that all sections of society get proper recognition in the party.

Several YSRCP leaders from Mangalagiri Assembly segment, including Venkata Prasad and Palnati Nageswara Rao, along with 100 families on Saturday joined the TDP in the presence of Lokesh. Welcoming all of them into party fold, Lokesh said the ruling YSRCP is getting vacated as almost all the party leaders are joining the TDP.

“Countdown has begun for Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, and since the ruling party leaders are well aware that the YSRCP is going to be defeated in the coming polls all the seniors are looking towards the TDP,” Lokesh said. Calling upon the leaders to work together for the overall development of not only Mangalagiri but also the whole State, the TDP national general secretary said that every section of society gets its proper place in the TDP.

“Cooperate with the seniors in the party and work for the TDP victory in the coming elections,” Lokesh told those who joined the party. The Yuva Galam has generated a lot of enthusiasm among the party cadre across the State, he added.

Before joining the TDP, these leaders took out a massive rally in Mangalagiri. Lokesh has been holding a series of meetings with the locals, particularly those who are adopting a neutral path and seniors are rallying behind him to create history in the State in the coming polls.

The TDP leaders from Mangalagiri, Nandam Abaddaiah, Mummidi Satyanarayana, Potheneni Srinivasa Rao and others were present.

