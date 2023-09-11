Lokesh’s Opportunity Amidst CBN’s Crisis: Can He Rise as a Leader?

The political landscape of Andhra Pradesh is undergoing a significant transformation following the unexpected 14-day judicial remand of former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. This twist of fate, delivered by the Vijayawada Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court, stems from Naidu’s alleged involvement in a skill development project scam, which led to his arrest by the CID on a fateful Saturday.

Crisis time in TDP:

This unprecedented development has left the TDP party in a leadership crisis, as CBN, a prominent figure in Andhra Pradesh politics, now finds himself in Rajahmundry jail. Amidst this political upheaval, all eyes turn to Naidu’s son, Nara Lokesh, who has been active in politics but faces criticism for never having won an election on his own merits. In the previous government, Lokesh served as a minister, but his appointments were as a nominated MLC, not through electoral victories. His electoral loss in 2019 from Mangalagiri further fueled skepticism about his political prowess. He has also faced ridicule from YSRCP leaders and online campaigns that mock him as a “dumb” person (Pappu).

Unique opportunity:

The question now looms: Can Lokesh seize this crisis as an opportunity to emerge as a leader in his own right? He has embarked on a statewide padayatra, touring the state, but the response is neither bad nor great. It will be remembered as one more padayatra in the history of Andhra Pradesh. However, there are signs of improvement in his speeches. Yet, the perception still persists that he is primarily “Dad’s kid.” To rise as a leader, Lokesh must demonstrate not only improved oratory skills but also political acumen and a vision that resonates with the people. His father Chandra Babu raised himself at each and every crisis presented to him. He is known for creating opportunities amidst crisis. The current crisis presents a unique moment for Lokesh to prove himself as the heir apparent for the TDP party. At the moment he doesn’t have full control over the party as some of the senior leaders still see him as a kid. This is an opportunity for him to connect with all the leaders of the party and get full control. He also has to show his political acumen in this crisis time.

It remains to be seen whether he can transform his political fortunes and step out of his father’s shadow by turning this crisis time into a political opportunity.