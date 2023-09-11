Big Announcement of Rajinikanth’s Next

Superstar Rajinikanth is back with a bang and his recent flick Jailer is a monstrous hit. Rajinikanth is doing a cameo in his daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth’s directorial Laal Salaam. He will commence the shoot of his 170th film that will be directed by TJ Gnanvel. The 171st film of Rajinikanth is announced today. Lokesh Kanagaraj will direct the film and Anirudh will score the music. Sun Pictures will produce this big-budget film and the shoot commences next year. More details to be announced soon officially.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.