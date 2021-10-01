Love Story has a decent first week with a worldwide distributor share of 27 Cr. The film is biggest first week ever for the hero beating Majili. After a good first weekend the film has dropped on the weekdays. The film is a breakeven venture in ceeded but Andhra (6 areas) buyers are still in the danger zone. It will be profitable venture outside the Telugu States.
Below are the area wise 7 Days Shares
|Area
|First Week Worldwide Collections
|Nizam
|10 Cr
|Ceeded
|3.50 Cr
|UA
|1.96 Cr
|Guntur
|1.30 Cr
|East
|1.25 Cr
|West
|0.83 Cr
|krishna
|1.11 Cr
|Nellore
|0.71 Cr
|AP/TS
|20.66 Cr
|ROI
|1.60 Cr
|OS
|4.65 Cr
|Worldwide
|26.91 Cr