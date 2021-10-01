Love Story has a decent first week with a worldwide distributor share of 27 Cr. The film is biggest first week ever for the hero beating Majili. After a good first weekend the film has dropped on the weekdays. The film is a breakeven venture in ceeded but Andhra (6 areas) buyers are still in the danger zone. It will be profitable venture outside the Telugu States.

Below are the area wise 7 Days Shares

Area First Week Worldwide Collections Nizam 10 Cr Ceeded 3.50 Cr UA 1.96 Cr Guntur 1.30 Cr East 1.25 Cr West 0.83 Cr krishna 1.11 Cr Nellore 0.71 Cr AP/TS 20.66 Cr ROI 1.60 Cr OS 4.65 Cr Worldwide 26.91 Cr