Love Story AP/TS First Week Worldwide Collections – Biggest opening for Naga Chaitanya

By
Telugu360
-
0

Love Story has a decent first week with a worldwide distributor share of 27 Cr. The film is biggest first week ever for the hero beating Majili. After a good first weekend the film has dropped on the weekdays. The film is a breakeven venture in ceeded but Andhra (6 areas) buyers are still in the danger zone. It will be profitable venture outside the Telugu States.

Below are the area wise 7 Days Shares

AreaFirst Week Worldwide Collections
Nizam10 Cr
Ceeded3.50 Cr
UA1.96 Cr
Guntur1.30 Cr
East1.25 Cr
West0.83 Cr
krishna1.11 Cr
Nellore0.71 Cr
AP/TS20.66 Cr
ROI1.60 Cr
OS4.65 Cr
Worldwide26.91 Cr

