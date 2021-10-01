Survey says 66 YSRCP MLAs are in the red zone

An interesting political survey is doing rounds in the AP circles these days. The survey says that the people are by and large happy with the YS Jagan government. It says the satisfaction levels are high. But then, there is a lot of discontent against the MLAs and the MPs. The survey conducted by a survey agency called Atma Sakshi, throws up interesting results.

Out of the 151 MLAs of the YSRCP, at least 66 are having a very poor rating. Of them, 46 are deemed extremely poor performers. These MLAs got only 26 marks out of 100. As many as 20 MLAs got between 27 t0 35 marks. Out of the 22 MPs, there is a high level of dissatisfaction against 8 of them. The survey, conducted from March to September, was done in three phases. IIT students were involved in the survey.

Sources said that the details were collected from 68200 persons from 13 districts. One of the major outcomes is that though the people would vote for the YSRCP, they are not happy with the performance of the MLAs and the MPs.

The survey also showed that the going is very tough for ministers like Anil Yadav, Mekathoti Sucharita, Vellampalli Srinivas, Pushpa Srivani, Sankara Narayana, Gummanuru Jayaram, Thaneti Vanitha, Cherukuwada Sriranganatha Raju, Dharmana Krishna Das, Pinipe Viswaroop and Avanti Srinivas. They do not seem to have any grip in their constituencies, according to the survey.

But there is another disconcerting factor. While the YSRCP MLAs and ministers are losing in the popularity game, the situation in the TDP is no better. All the TDP MLAs, including Chandrababu Naidu, are in the red zone. All the MLAs have got 27 per cent approval ratings. The TDP too will have to do a lot of homework to regain the last ground.