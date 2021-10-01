Are Owaisi brothers distancing from TRS?

AIMIM or Majlis is a strange party. The party is known for moving closer with any party which is in power in the state since decades.

In Undivided Andhra Pradesh, when TDP or Congress were in power, the Majlis moved closely with those parties.

Owaisi brothers used to praise previous Chief Ministers of Undivided AP, N Chandrababu Naidu and YS Rajashekar Reddy to the skies when they ruled the states between 1995 and 2009.

This went on till N Kiran Kumar Reddy became Chief Minister in December 2010.

Unlike previous CMs who used to pamper Owaisi brothers, Kiran adopted a tough stand against Owaisi brothers for flaring up communal tensions in state with their hate speeches against Hindus.

Kiran was so tough against Owaisis that his government booked cases against Akbaruddin Owaisi and sent him to jail for his hate speech in Nirmal.

With this, Majlis deserted Congress during Kiran regime and used to fight against Congress in Assembly.

But after bifurcation of AP and formation of Telangana in June 2014, the Owaisi brothers became closer to ruling party TRS and Telangana CM KCR.

Both TRS and AIMIM are maintaining ‘friendly ties’ since then despite BJP strongly criticizing their bonding.

But Majlis seemed to have now become unhappy at TRS going by the anger being expressed by Akbaruddin Owaisi against ruling party in the Legislative Assembly in the ongoing monsoon session.

Owaisi is taking TRS to task in the Assembly on the issue of failure to protect Wakf lands.

Likewise, he is raising strong objections on TRS government’s claims on welfare schemes and development programmes in the Assembly.

Political analysts say cracks have appeared in TRS-Majlis friendship and are expected to worsen as Assembly polls in 2023 December near.

They say Owaisi brothers might be angry at KCR for frequently visiting Delhi and holding meetings with top BJP leaders including PM Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah.