T’gana, Andhra Governors, CMs greet Prez Kovind on birthday

The Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Governors and Chief Ministers on Friday conveyed their greetings to President Ram Nath Kovind on his birthday.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan conveyed birthday greetings to President Kovind. “Wish him a long life and many years of dedicated service to the nation,” she tweeted.

“Respected Rashtrapati ji, I along with the people of #AndhraPradesh with utmost pleasure and privilege convey my heartiest congratulations and warm greetings to you on your birthday,” tweeted Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao sent birthday greetings to the President on behalf of the Telangana government and its people. “May God bless Ram Nath Kovind ji with good health and long life for serving the nation for many more years,” the Chief Minister said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also greeted Kovind. “Warm greetings to President Ram Nath Kovind ji on his birthday. May the Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life in service of our nation,” Reddy said.