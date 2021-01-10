‘Love Story teaser: Breathe Romance!

Yupp Advert



Director Sekhar Kammula a magician in romantic tales is arriving with ‘Love Story’ and the teaser is unveiled by the makers.

The teaser introduces Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi as Revanth and Mounica respectively. Chay is an individual man who started from zero while Pallavi dreams of a corporate job but things don’t go smoothly for her.

Chay also runs a dance institute and one fine rainy day he discovers Mounica and the rest is Sekhar Kammula’s pure bliss.

The visuals just breathe romance and music is by Pawan CH. The chartbuster ‘Ay Pilla’ makes up to the stunning teaser.

‘Love Story’ is bankrolled by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao.