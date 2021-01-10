AP SEC used Jagan ‘weekend tactics’ against Govt

It is well known how the AP Government and the AP Police give no chance to their victims to get immediate relief from the courts. The standard operating procedure has been to arrest and book cases on Friday evenings so that the opponents cannot access urgent justice in the courts for over two days. In the gap, the ruling YCP leaders will do everything possible to checkmate the opponents

.

But this one time, the Jagan Reddy regime’s ‘weekend tactics’ bitterly backfired on the Government itself with respect to State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar. AP Chief Secretary made a very smart move to meet with the SEC at the beginning of the weekend and announced that the Government was not ready to conduct the elections. Nimmagadda received the CS very well, accepted the Government’s version and their meeting went off peacefully.

Just a few hours after the CS left, the SEC announced the schedule for the local body polls. Actually, the Government expected the SEC to go back again to the High Court to petition against the Government’s non-cooperation. But, without taking any such predictable decisions, Nimmagadda gave almost a shock treatment and used the YCP’s weekend arm twisting strategy against itself.

Now, the game reversed and the Government had to go running to the court for getting stay orders on the election schedule. The Government’s lawyers tried hard to get stay during the house motion but the hearing is now postponed to Monday. Going by the fact that the elections were held in many places despite Covid-19 threat, it is quite difficult for the Jagan regime to get a stay on the Nimmagadda decision.