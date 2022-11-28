Love Today Good, Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam Poor – Weekend AP/TS Box-Office Report

Love Today has a good weekend in the Telugu States as the film collections a gross of 6.30 Cr. The distributor share of the film is estimated to be around 2.85 Cr. After a good opening day, the film jumped on the second day and continued that on Sunday. The film is already a Hit with good feeding to theatres and whatever it does on weekdays is a bonus.
Below are the area wise gross numbers:
|Area
|Weekend Collections
|Nizam
|3.05 Cr
|Ceeded
|0.65 Cr
|Andhra
|2.60 Cr
|Total
|6.30 Cr
Allari Naresh’s Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam has a very poor weekend in the Telugu States with a gross of 2.4 Cr in the Telugu States. The distributor share is around 1 Cr. After a very poor opening day, the film failed to show any growth over the weekend and remained flat. The film is a disaster.