Love Today Good, Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam Poor – Weekend AP/TS Box-Office Report

Love Today has a good weekend in the Telugu States as the film collections a gross of 6.30 Cr. The distributor share of the film is estimated to be around 2.85 Cr. After a good opening day, the film jumped on the second day and continued that on Sunday. The film is already a Hit with good feeding to theatres and whatever it does on weekdays is a bonus.

Below are the area wise gross numbers:

Area Weekend Collections Nizam 3.05 Cr Ceeded 0.65 Cr Andhra 2.60 Cr Total 6.30 Cr

Allari Naresh’s Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam has a very poor weekend in the Telugu States with a gross of 2.4 Cr in the Telugu States. The distributor share is around 1 Cr. After a very poor opening day, the film failed to show any growth over the weekend and remained flat. The film is a disaster.