Dil Raju responds about Varisu controversy

Top producer Dil Raju is in news because of Varisu, a Telugu and Tamil bilingual directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The past statements of Dil Raju left him in trouble and the top producer remained tightlipped though he was targeted or criticized. For the first time, Dil Raju responded about the controversy over Sankranthi 2023 releases during his interview. He said that all is well between the producers of upcoming Sankranthi releases and some people have been willingly making it a controversy.

“I announced that Vijay’s Varisu will release for Sankranthi 2023 long ago. After this, Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya joined the Sankranthi race. Balakrishna’s Veerasimha Reddy was planned for December release but it landed in Sankranthi race because of the delay in the shoot. There are enough number of screens to accommodate all the three films during the holiday season. I am in constant touch with Mythri Naveen and his team about the release planning. They are releasing their films on their own in Nizam. Some of them wanted to make this an issue. Mythri Movie Makers never complained in the Producers Council but some of them in the Council have created the controversy” told Dil Raju.

“I have leased out 37 screens out of the 420 screens in Nizam. Asian Sunil holds 100 screens and other screens are run by the owners. We have a good hold in the distribution circles and the exhibitors will offer their screens to me on a priority basis. There is no problem between Mythri Movie Makers and me” told Dil Raju.