Lover Boy Turns into Advocate!

Actor Sairam Shankar, brother of director Puri Jagannadh, started his career in the film industry in 2002. He played supporting roles in a few films and then in 2004, he made a debut as a hero through the film ‘143’.

Later, he appeared in a few films, but after his 2017 film ‘Nenorakam’, he hasn’t appeared in any other film. Today, an interesting news has been announced on social media. Sairam Shankar has signed for Vinod Vijayan’s film before 2 years.

And now, the role of the actor in the film is revealed, Sairam will be playing the role of ‘Advocate Siddharth Neelakanta’. Until now, he was only seen as a lover boy and in mass roles. But now, he is doing a unique role! Shruti Sodhi and Ashima Narwal are playing the leading ladies while Gopi Sunder is scoring the music.

The makers announced that the title will be revealed soon. There is a talk that the title of the film is ‘Uthkanta’. However, the news is to be confirmed by the makers. Sairam is also working under the direction of Teja.