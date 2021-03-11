Jathi Ratnalu Movie Review : Entertaining

Jathi Ratnalu movie review

Telugu360 Rating: 3/5

Jathi Ratnalu is creating ripples all over with the fun quotient. The trailer is fresh and thoroughly entertaining. The opening numbers for this small film are exceptional and it even dominated other releases. Jathi Ratnalu is directed by a debutant Anudeep and has Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi and Rahul Ramakrishna played the lead roles. Nag Ashwin produced the film on Swapna Cinema banner. Here is the review of Jathi Ratnalu:

Story:

Jathi Ratnalu is the story of Srikanth (Naveen Polishetty) and his friends Ravi (Rahul Ramakrishna) and Sekhar (Priyadarshi). All these three are fun-loving guys and are not bothered about their careers. One fine day, Srikanth decides to move to the city and his friends follow him. The trio lands in trouble for attempting a murder on a MLA. The rest of Jathi Ratnalu is all about how they clear all these problems and settle in life. Watch Jathi Ratnalu to know about the twists:

Analysis:

The audience will have to strictly leave the logic behind before entering the auditorium. Jathi Ratnalu is fun-filled, hilarious and is packed with entertainment throughout. Right from the first frame, the film looks hilarious. Naveen Polishetty is a gem and his comic timing is top class. Priyadarshi and Rahul Ramakrishna are quite supportive. The first half is well-packed and sets good premises for the second half.

The second half of the film maintains the same tempo though some of the episodes are dragged and slow-paced. The hilarious climax takes the film to the next level. The trio outshines throughout the film. One will just laugh and laugh ignoring the logic. The three songs are well picturized and the makers should have focused on the production values as they are extremely poor. Jathi Ratnalu is a hilarious ride and is focused completely on fun.

Performances:

Naveen Polishetty is a gem of an actor and a Superstar is in making if he chooses the right scripts. He carried the entire film with his comic timing alone. Priyadarshi and Rahul Ramakrishna did their parts perfectly. All the scenes of the trio will generate enough laughs. The court scenes are shot well and the audience will be thrilled with Brahamanandam’s episodes. Faria looks good though she looks aged. Her smile and her expressions are her biggest strengths. Murali Sharma, Naresh and Vennela Kishore are good among the other actors.

Jathi Ratnalu has a lean plot and it is laced completely with entertainment. Please do not search for the logic and go with the flow. The dialogues, one-liners are the major highlights of Jathi Ratnalu. The music is good and the background score is decent. All the other technical aspects are good. The production values are not up to the expectations. The makers should have spent more to make the film colorful. Anudeep makes a grand debut with Jathi Ratnalu.

Verdict:

‘ Jathi Ratnalu ‘ is a good comedy film to watch . This film doesn’t not appear logical at times but it scores good at providing ‘ entertainment’ . You may watch it !

