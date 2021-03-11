Suriya’s Heart-warming Decision on World Kidney Day!

Though Suriya is a Tamil actor, most of his films will be dubbed and released into Telugu, because of his huge fan-following here! The actor also speaks Telugu very well and impresses the audience in film events.

Also, Suriya is well-known for social service as he helps the poor and needy through his Agaram foundation. And today, on this ‘World Kidney Day’, Suriya has taken a heart-warming decision that made everyone fall in love with him!

The actor has joined hands with Tanker India, the foundation, to support people with kidney disease and make them understand they can live a fulfilling life. This news has brought tears in the eyes of his fans.

Overwhelmed with emotions, many social media users have showered praises on him. On the film front, Suriya has bagged a super hit recently through ‘Soorarai Pottru’ and currently, he is working on his upcoming untitled film under the direction of Pandiraj.