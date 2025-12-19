Lucky Baskhar Sequel on Cards

Lucky Baskhar is a memorable hit for Dulquer Salmaan, Veny Atluri and Sithara Entertainments. The film is also one among the most viewed Telugu films on Netflix and the film was trending on the top slot on the digital platform for several weeks. Venky Atluri had plans for the sequel but he was occupied with his next film with Suriya. Even Dulquer too is occupied with several commitments and the latest update is that the sequel for the film is going to happen.

A discussion between Dulquer Salmaan and Venky Atluri about the sequel for Lucky Baskhar happened recently and the talks are positive. If all goes well, the shoot of the film starts during the second half of 2026. Venky Atluri has completed the shoot of Suriya’s film and the film is aimed for summer 2026 release. Venky will work on the complete draft of Lucky Baskhar sequel and start shooting in 2026. Sithara Entertainments will bankroll this prestigious film.