Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Lucky Baskhar Sequel on Cards

Published on December 19, 2025 by nymisha

Lucky Baskhar Sequel on Cards
Lucky Baskhar Sequel on Cards

Dulquer Salmaan

Lucky Baskhar is a memorable hit for Dulquer Salmaan, Veny Atluri and Sithara Entertainments. The film is also one among the most viewed Telugu films on Netflix and the film was trending on the top slot on the digital platform for several weeks. Venky Atluri had plans for the sequel but he was occupied with his next film with Suriya. Even Dulquer too is occupied with several commitments and the latest update is that the sequel for the film is going to happen.

A discussion between Dulquer Salmaan and Venky Atluri about the sequel for Lucky Baskhar happened recently and the talks are positive. If all goes well, the shoot of the film starts during the second half of 2026. Venky Atluri has completed the shoot of Suriya’s film and the film is aimed for summer 2026 release. Venky will work on the complete draft of Lucky Baskhar sequel and start shooting in 2026. Sithara Entertainments will bankroll this prestigious film.

