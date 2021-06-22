MAA Elections: Tough fight on Cards

Movie Artists Association (MAA), a body that takes care of all the film crafts of Telugu cinema landed into several controversies over the past couple of years. Several actors stepped out and exchanged words that reached biggies like Megastar Chiranjeevi. The issue calmed down as days passed. Now MAA is back in the news as the elections are nearing. Names like Prakash Raj, Sivaji Raja and Manchu Vishnu are heard for the race of MAA President. Veteran actor Prakash Raj met Chiranjeevi and sought his blessings before he decided to contest in the polls.

There are speculations that Prakash Raj was keen to contest for the position from the past 4-5 years. Naresh who is strong in MAA came out to support Manchu Vishnu. He also arranged a meeting with Superstar Krishna and Mohan Babu, Vishnu met the legendary actor recently. Sivaji Raja who lost by a small margin last time is keen to win in the polls. Sivaji Raja and Vishnu too are in plans to meet Chiranjeevi and seek his support before the MAA Elections. This year, there would be an interesting battle for the presidential chair of MAA.