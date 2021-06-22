Tollywood actors gearing up for Hectic Work

The second wave of coronavirus brought an unexpected pause to the film shoots in Telugu cinema. Most of the crucial schedules of the biggies have been stalled. With the restrictions lifted completely in Telangana, the film shoots resumed recently. The shoots of several biggies are expected to start from the first week of July. Most of the actors are now keen to complete the shoots of their upcoming projects in back-to-back schedules without any breaks.

Almost all the top actors turned signing spree and they have a strong lineup of films. Hence, they are keen to work without breaks for now. Some of them are also exhausted sitting idle at home and they decided to work for long hours with minimal breaks. All the Tollywood actors will return back to work by the first week of July. Tollywood is expecting some big releases from the mid of August. Biggies like Acharya and Radhe Shyam are expected to hit the screens for Dasara.

Some of the pan-Indian films will release once the market in the neighboring languages reopens completely. Tollywood for now is focused on shoots. The theatres are expected to reopen on a full-fledged note from the end of July if all the issues are sorted out.