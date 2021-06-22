Andhra to create international business hub in Vizag

Andhra Pradesh Industries and IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy on Tuesday said the government will create an international business hub in Visakhapatnam to attract best companies.

“Our government intends to create an international business hub in Visakhapatnam to attract the best IT and ITES and financial services MNCs to start operations in a business friendly environment in the port city,” said Reddy.

He said the hub will include business towers, hotels and facilities for MICE (meetings, incentives, conferencing, exhibitions) and called for expression of interest at Apiic.in

According to the minister, the state recently released the electronic policy while clarity on the new IT policy release will emerge after a meeting with chief minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday.

Considering the new reality of work from home, the senior Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader said special focus would be laid on work from home option.

He said the government will brainstorm on the kind of incentives to be extended to the companies through the new policy.

Meanwhile, the southern state is also doing a survey on IT employees at the village level. The survey will be carried out by volunteers.

Government aims to count the number of IT employees at the state level.