Pushpa’s next stop is Goa

Top director Sukumar took more than two years to pen the script of Pushpa that features Allu Arjun in the lead role. Pushpa is a journey of a lorry driver who works with the smugglers of red sandalwood and ends up as a don. The shoot is all set to resume from the first week of July. Allu Arjun wants the pending shoot of the first installment to be completed in a single and long schedule. The shoot of the film resumes in Goa and the entire shoot will be completed by the first week of August.

The makers are keen to release the first installment of Pushpa in December this year or for Sankranthi 2022. Some crucial scenes on Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahad Fazil will be canned in the last schedule. Sukumar will go ahead with the post-production work while Allu Arjun will commence the shoot of Icon. Pushpa is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Devi Sri Prasad is the music director. Allu Arjun’s look and his body language from Pushpa were well received by his fans.