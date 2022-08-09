Macherla Is A Mass Film With Class Touch: Nithin

Young Hero Nithin’s Macherla Niyojakavaram is releasing on August 12th. The hype and expectations around the film are skyrocketing ever since the songs and trailer were released and have got a sensational response. Nithin spoke very confidently about the film.

Nithin says the movie still has a novel point despite being a commercial entertainer. “This is a mass action film for me after many days. A little more attention is paid to the fights and looks. Although it is a commercial film, the story is very unique. So far many films have come out with a political backdrop. But the point in Macherla Niyojakavargam is very new. It has a new point while still being in the commercial format,” the star said.

The actor says he watched the film recently and is very confident about its success. “I watched the movie. It came amazingly. It is full of entertainment, good songs, dance, and fights. It is like a festival for fans. It will be liked by all sections of the audience. I will also go to the theater for the first show on the first day,” he said.

Nithin will be playing the role of a district collector in the film. He also revealed the hard work that went into playing the role. “Director Sekhar has done a lot of homework in this regard. After meeting many IAS officers, he studied their body language and told himself where it should to be sober and where it should be mass while shooting. A district collector in mass characterization is the unique point in Macherla Niyojakavargam,” the actor revealed.

He divulged a few more exciting details about the film. “The first half is full of hilarious comedy. My, Vennela Kishore, Rajendra Prasad’s track is an out-and-out comedy. There will be fun even after the interval. Unlike ordinary mass, mass also has a touch of class in the film,” Nithin told.