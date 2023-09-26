MAD team brings second single, Nuvvu Navvukuntu

MAD is the new crazy and Maddening entertainer from Sithara Entertainments. Sangeeth Shobhan, Ram Nithin, Narne Nithin, Sri Gouri Priya Reddy, Ananthika Sanilkumar, Gopikaa Udyan are cast in the lead roles in the film. Kalyan Shankar is debuting with this movie as writer-director. The movie team has started promotions at full swing.

Now, team has released second single Nuvvu Navvukuntu, after viral first single, Proud’se Bolo Single. Bheems Ceciroleo composed the soundtrack for this album and songs are set to be huge plus for this film. Kapil Kapilan has crooned the song and Bhaskarabatla has written the lyrics.

MAD is being produced by debutant Haarika Suryadevara on Sithara Entertainments. Sai Soujanya of Fortune Four Cinema is co-producing and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is presenting it. MAD is set to release on 6th October, all-over the world in theatres.

