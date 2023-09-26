Vijay Deverakonda signs two new Films?

Vijay Deverakonda’s recent offering Kushi ended up as a below-average grosser and the actor is now all focused on Parasuram’s family entertainer. He also kick-started the shoot of Gowtam Tinnanuri’s action drama and both these films are expected to release next year. Going with the ongoing buzz, Vijay Deverakonda is said to have signed two new projects. Rajavaru Ranigaru fame Ravi Kiran Kolla has narrated a gangster drama and Vijay Deverakonda gave his nod.

Dil Raju will produce this film and an official announcement along with the first look will be out soon. There are reports that Vijay Deverakonda will work with top production house Mythri Movie Makers soon. Shyam Singha Roy fame Rahul Sankrityan will direct this film. Vijay Deverakonda and Rahul worked for Taxiwala in the past. The film’s announcement too will be made very soon. Apart from these, Vijay Deverakonda is also in talks for a Bollywood project which is in initial stages of discussion.