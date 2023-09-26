Rashmika in a Women-centric Film

South Indian star actress Rashmika Mandanna is busy with films in several languages. The actress tasted a series of debacles in Bollywood and she has Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal due for release. The actress has signed a women-centric film that will be directed by Rahul Ravindran. The actor-turned-director last directed Chi La Sow and Manmadhudu 2 in the past. He is returning back to direction after a break.

Rashmika loved the narration of Rahul Ravindran and gave her nod. GA2 Pictures will produce this interesting attempt and an official update is expected soon. The regular shoot of the film will start in October. Rashmika is currently shooting for Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule and she has given her nod for Ravi Teja’s film that will be directed by Gopichand Malineni.