Magunta’s Delhi party throws YSRCP out of gear

A dinner party has many meanings and many more interpretations in politics. The reason, the place and the guest-list will have a lot to say about the politics behind the party. So, when Ongole MP and YSRCP leader Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy threw a party in New Delhi, everyone looked at the guest list.

Surprise of surprises… All the three TDP MPs were invited to the dinner. This has raised quite a few eyebrows as the TDP MPs and the YSRCP MPs are not even on talking terms. Even in the parliament hall, they are not greeting each other. That being the case, why did Magunta invite the TDP MPs to his dinner party? Not just that. All the three TDP MPs turned up for the dinner and posed for photos happily with Magunta.

There was another reason for this debate. As of now, Magunta is unhappy in the YSRCP. He had deep differences with YV Subba Reddy and Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh. He also keeping a distance from the YSRCP Ongole unit due to the rampant groupism in the party. In fact, he wanted to promote his son as his political heir. But, he is being resolutely opposed by YV Subba Reddy, who wants to promote his son.

More interestingly, Maganta was in the TDP before he joined the YSRCP in 2019. In 2014, he lost to YV Subba Reddy in the MP election. By 2019, he joined the YSRCP and got the MP ticket. Sitting MP YV Subba Reddy was asked to stand aside for Magunta. But, it appears that he has still been maintaining his contacts in the TDP The YSRCP MPs and the party leaders are working overtime to understand the real hidden message in organising this party.