Maha Samudram: An acid test for many

Maha Samudram is one film that generated terrific buzz all over because of the trailers and the promotional content. RX 100 fame Ajay Bhupathi took three years to carve out this emotional entertainer and the film featured Sharwanand, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari and Anu Emmanuel in the lead roles. All the lead actors haven’t tasted success in the recent years. Sharwanand delivered four flops with Padi Padi Leche Manasu, Ranarangam, Jaanu and Sreekaram in the past three years.

The actor is pretty confident on the film. Siddharth is making his comeback to Telugu cinema after eight years. Aditi Rao Hydari has been doing films but there are no major hits the actress scored in the recent years. All the films of Anu Emmanuel in Telugu ended up as duds. Ajay Bhupathi along with Sharwanand, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari and Anu Emmanuel will face an acid test with Maha Samudram. The advance sales for the film are decent and AK Entertainments are the producers. The music album composed by Chaitan Bharadwaj is trending on the music charts. Maha Samudram is releasing in decent number of screens today.