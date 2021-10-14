Will independents dent TRS vote bank in Huzurabad?

Independent candidates in the upcoming Huzurabad Assembly bypoll are giving sleepless nights to TRS leaders and cadre.

This is because independent candidates damaged TRS winning prospects by splitting votes in Dubbak Assembly by poll held in November 2020 and helped BJP to win with a thin majority of 1,400 votes.

One independent candidate secured over 3,500 votes in Dubbak due to which TRS lost the by poll.

There were nearly 30 independents in Dubbak of whom several secured votes in the range of 500 to 2,000.

Now in Huzurabad there are nearly 20 independents in fray.

In Dubbak, the main fight was between TRS and BJP and the same situation has repeated in Huzurabad as TRS and BJP are engaged in a bitter battle and rest all are contesting for namesake.

Under these circumstances, TRS and BJP are worried over whose votes independents would split and who will end up as winners and losers due to independents.