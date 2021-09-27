Maha Samudram in Overseas by GIF

Great India Films is planning a massive release of Maha Samudram. Maha Samudra is directed by RX 100 fame Ajay Bhupathi with Sharwanad, Siddarth, Aditi Rao, Anu Emmanuel, Jagapathi Babu and Rao Ramesh. Maha Samudram will be released in about 125 locations all over the USA with premiere shows on Wednesday Oct 13th.

Maha Samudram is produced by AK entertainments, music by Chaitan Bharadwaj is already rocking the charts. We thank Anil Sunkara and Kishore Garikipati for their continued support and trust in Great India Films.

Enjoy this romantic action drama with many twists on big screen near you.

Great India Films thanks all movie lovers for their continued support in our 19 years of journey.

Maha Samudram is scheduled to release in USA, Canada, UK, Gulf and Australia in overseas.