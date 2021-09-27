Love Story First Weekend Worldwide Collections – Highest for Naga Chaitanya

Love Story has a good weekend worldwide with a distributor share of over 21 Cr. This is the biggest weekend ever for the hero Naga Chaitanya. The film has recorded an excellent Sunday barring Uttarandhra which is affected by the cyclone. It has collected over 1.10 Million Dollars in the USA thus becoming the first million-dollar film for the hero. The film will be benefited from bundh in AP today and Nizam will tell the real status with no advantage today.

Below are the area wise 3 Days Shares

AreaDay1 AP/TS CollectionsFirst Weekend Worldwide Collections
Nizam3.01 Cr8.02 Cr
Ceeded1 Cr2.45 Cr
UA0.6 Cr1.47 Cr
Guntur0.59 Cr1.13 Cr
East0.40 Cr1.03 Cr
West0.25 Cr0.67 Cr
krishna0.32 Cr0.87 Cr
Nellore0.25 Cr0.54 Cr
AP/TS6.42 Cr16.18 Cr
ROI1 Cr
Overseas4.25 Cr
Worldwide21.43 Cr

