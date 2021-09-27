Love Story has a good weekend worldwide with a distributor share of over 21 Cr. This is the biggest weekend ever for the hero Naga Chaitanya. The film has recorded an excellent Sunday barring Uttarandhra which is affected by the cyclone. It has collected over 1.10 Million Dollars in the USA thus becoming the first million-dollar film for the hero. The film will be benefited from bundh in AP today and Nizam will tell the real status with no advantage today.

Below are the area wise 3 Days Shares

Area Day1 AP/TS Collections First Weekend Worldwide Collections Nizam 3.01 Cr 8.02 Cr Ceeded 1 Cr 2.45 Cr UA 0.6 Cr 1.47 Cr Guntur 0.59 Cr 1.13 Cr East 0.40 Cr 1.03 Cr West 0.25 Cr 0.67 Cr krishna 0.32 Cr 0.87 Cr Nellore 0.25 Cr 0.54 Cr AP/TS 6.42 Cr 16.18 Cr ROI 1 Cr Overseas 4.25 Cr Worldwide 21.43 Cr