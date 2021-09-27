Will Swami Swaroopananda convince YS Jagan?

He was instrumental in erasing the Christian image of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He performed a rare Rajasyamala Yagam for YS Jagan’s victory. He has been advising YS Jagan on several issues relating to religion and ritual. YS Jagan too gave utmost respect to this seer. No marks for guessing who the seer is. It is Swaroopananda Saraswati of Sri Sarada Peetham in Vizag.

The proximity of the seer to Jagan is so well known that many have dubbed him the Raja Guru. But,the latest is that Sarada Peetham seer is allegedly upset and angry with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The reason? He is unhappy with the Jagan government’s recent decision to place the AP Brahmin Corporation under the BC welfare department. He is said to be planning to meet YS Jagan on the issue.

The seer, who was on his Chaturmasa deeksha and was out of station, has returned to his peetham recently. The matter was brought to his notice and he was very upset with this. He was also shown the related GO by the leaders of the Brahmin community. He said this was not acceptable to his peetham. He told a delegation of the Brahmin leaders that he would take up the issue with YS Jagan.

Swami is believed to have got great influence on YS Jagan. The CM met the seer at least four times after he took over as the head of the AP Government. But, will Swami be able to convince the adamant Chief Minister? Let’s wait and watch how things unfold.