Official: Mike Tyson onboard for Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger

Tollywood sensation Vijay Deverakonda is completely focused on Liger, a sports drama that is based on boxing. Sensational director Puri Jagannadh is the director of this action entertainer and the shoot is happening in Goa. American Professional boxer Mike Tyson is roped in to play an important role in Liger and the makers made an official announcement about the same today. This is the first time Mike Tyson will be seen in an Indian film.

Mike Tyson plays Vijay Deverakonda’s mentor in Liger and the actor will join the sets in the next schedule that will start abroad. Ananya Pandey is the leading lady in Liger and Puri Jagannadh, Karan Johar are the producers. Vijay Deverakonda gained a ripped and muscular look to play a boxer in Liger. The film also has a romantic drama and most of the film’s shoot happened in Mumbai. The film is carrying good expectations.