Maha Samudram Motion Poster: Furious Looks Of Sharwa, Sid

Sharwanand and Siddharth will be seen in intense roles in upcoming romantic action entertainer Maha Samudram being directed by Ajay Bhupathi under AK Entertainments. Aditi Rao Hydari and Anu Emmanuel are the heroines in the film which has completed its shooting part.

Today, the makers have proclaimed to kickstart the movie promotions. The motion poster released by them show the lead and important actors in the movie in intense avatars, with vivacious music from Chaitan Bharadwaj. However, the furious looks of Sharwa and Sid in last posters is a big surprise.

“Be ready to witness their intense and stunning characterisations. Kick starting Maha Samudram promotions- emotions. Exciting updates rolling soon,” announce the makers of the film.

The most ambitious project of Ajay Bhupathi is gearing up for its theatrical release.