Mahesh aims a new release date for Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Superstar Mahesh Babu is on a break and he will resume the shoot of his upcoming movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata soon after the pandemic calms down. The movie is 70 percent complete and the next schedule is planned to take place in February. All the portions that do not need Mahesh Babu are wrapped up recently. Though the film was planned for April 1st release, the movie may not hit the screens on the announced date. Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Acharya is now announced for April 1st release and Sarkaru Vaari Paata will have to move out for another release date.

The team of Sarkaru Vaari Paata is keen to release the film in May and the shooting portions will be completed by March. The makers will soon make an official announcement about the release date. Directed by Parasuram, Sarkaru Vaari Paata features Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles. Mythri Movie Makers,14 Reels Plus and GMB Entertainment are the producers.