DJ Tillu makers ink a Surprise Deal

DJ Tillu is one small film that is trending because of the teaser and the songs. The released singles are smashing hits and are trending all over. Touted to be a youthful romantic entertainer, DJ Tillu features Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Neha Shetty in the lead roles. The makers closed the non-theatrical rights of the film well in advance and they now inked a surprising deal. The entire theatrical rights of the film are picked up for Rs 6.3 crores which is huge considering the cast, crew and the film’s budget.

Sithara Entertainments made huge profits through DJ Tillu even before the film’s release. Radhakrishna Entertainment which released Akhanda, Shyam Singha Roy and Bangarraju in USA acquired the entire theatrical rights of DJ Tillu. The film is expected to hit the screens on February 12th and an announcement will be made soon. Vimal Krishna is making his directorial debut with DJ Tillu.