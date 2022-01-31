Mahesh and Trivikram film New Updates

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Trivikram are all set to team up after 12 years and the film was announced last year. The film will have its official launch with a grand pooja ceremony on February 3rd in Hyderabad. Trivikram is done with the script work and the pre-production work reached the final stages. The regular shoot will start once Mahesh Babu is done with the shoot of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Thaman is on board to compose the music and Haarika and Hassine Creations are the producers.

Mahesh will be presented in a new look and this untitled film is a family entertainer with all the commercial ingredients. Pooja Hegde was announced as the leading lady but there are speculations that she is replaced by Samantha. An announcement for the same would be made on the day of the film’s launch. Mahesh is in plans to complete the pending portions of the shoot of Sarkaru Vaari Paata in February and start the shoot of Trivikram’s film from March.