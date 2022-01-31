Exclusive : Singer Sunitha’s son to make debut as Hero

Veteran singer Sunitha is married to businessman and entrepreneur Ram Veerapaneni last year.

Telugu360 has exclusively learned that Sunitha’s son Aakash is all set to make his debut as a lead actor in Tollywood very soon. Ram Veerapaneni will back the project that will be announced officially soon. However, it could be a proxy funding.

The details about the cast, crew members of the film will be announced officially very soon. Aakash completed his graduation and he is taking up acting lessons before his launch. A grand debut for Aakash is on cards soon.