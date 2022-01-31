Sequel for RRR on Cards?

RRR happens to be the most awaited Indian film and the audience will finally enjoy the treat on the big screen this summer. SS Rajamouli directed this periodic drama and NTR, Ram Charan played the roles of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju. Though these freedom fighters never met in real life, RRR is a fictional story about how they joined hands for a mission. RRR ends after Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju heads towards joining the Independence battle.

The film’s writer V Vijayendra Prasad is now working on the idea of the sequel. SS Rajamouli never directed sequels in the past. Vijayendra Prasad is also working on the sequel for Vikramarkudu but the film will not be directed by Rajaomouli. The sequel of RRR is penned on the idea of Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem’s contribution to the freedom fighting movement of India. The legendary fighters will be seen together participating in the movement. A clarity on the sequel will come after Vijayendra Prasad completes the script work for RRR 2.