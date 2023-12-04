Mahesh Babu and Nagarjuna working without Breaks

Superstar Mahesh Babu is shooting for Guntur Kaaram directed by Trivikram. This mass entertainer is announced for Sankranthi 2024 release. The team is shooting for the film and the talkie part is wrapped up except songs and some patch work. Tight schedules are planned and the shoot of Guntur Kaaram will complete by December 27th as per the update. The post-production work too is happening at a faster note and Trivikram’s team is working round the clock to release the film during Sankranthi.

King Nagarjuna kick-started the shoot of Naa Saami Ranga recently and the filming is almost 80 percent complete. The entire shoot will be completed by December 30th as per the update. The team is confident on releasing Naa Saami Ranga during Sankranthi season. The songs are ready and the first single will be out soon. Vijay Binni is making his directorial debut with Naa Saami Ranga and Allari Naresh, Raj Tarun will be seen in other important roles. For now, both Mahesh and Nagarjuna are working without breaks to meet the deadlines and release their films for Sankranthi 2024.