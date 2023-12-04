Ranbir Kapoor to take a Break

It has been years since Ranbir Kapoor scored a massive hit. The actor also became a proud father and he was juggling between his commitments. His recent film Animal is a bigger blockbuster and it is minting huge money in all the territories. The actor has been working without breaks and he is relaxed mode after the release of Animal. His next project hasn’t been announced officially and Ranbir is in plans to take a break from work and spend time with his family.

The actor will announce his next project next year. He has Brahmastra 2 but the project will not take off anytime soon as the film’s director Ayan Mukerji is busy with War 2. Ranbir also has Animal 2 but it takes time to roll. For now, Ranbir is enjoying the success of Animal and is on a break.