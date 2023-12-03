Chandrababu promises to fight for protecting dharma

Regretting that the State sans dharma, the former chief minister and TDP supremo said on Sunday that he will fight for the protection of dharma for which he sought the blessings of the Almighty.

On Sunday Chandrababu Naidu along with his wife, Bhuvaneswari, had a darshan of Lord Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Simhachalam. Later talking to media persons, Chandrababu said that he is having darshan of the Lord here after visiting the temples at the Tirumala and Indra Keeladri. “I prayed to the Lord that dharma should be protected,” he said.

When Hiranya Ksipa acted in an egoist manner, Lord Maha Vishnu appeared in the form of Lord Narasimha Swamy and punished him, Chandrababu narrated. Stating that the State is now witnessing a similar situation, he said he prayed to the Lord to save the State from such evil forces.

Recalling the rousing reception by the people and the party cadre when he visited Visakhapatnam, Chandrababu thanked all those from across the globe, including those from the two Telugu States, who responded when he was facing trouble. “I am totally indebted to all of them,” Chandrababu said emotionally.

People, on a largescale, extended great support to him, he said and added that they also performed pooas for his safety. Nara Chandrababu said that even the family members of Ashok Gajapathi Raju, who donated lands to this temple were also subjected to various kinds of trouble.

Where is dharma, the TDP supremo asked and said that he prayed to the Almighty to give him strength to fight against such evil forces. Chandrababu Naidu called upon all the people to come together to save the State. Promising to resolve the Pancha Gramala issue once the TDP is back in power, Chandrababu said that though clear directions were issued to resolve the matter during the TDP regime the issue is not solved yet.