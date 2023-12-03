Lokesh promises revival of all welfare schemes for Nayee Brahmins

TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Sunday promised the Nayee Brahmins, of revival of all welfare schemes which were in force during the TDP regime when the party forms the coming government again.

Representatives of Vijaya Durga Nayee Brahmin Seva Sangham met Lokesh at Kothapalli of Pithapuram Assembly segment during his Yuva Galam pada yatra and brought to his notice thats all the welfare schemes that were in force during the TDP regime are now withdrawn. They also wanted Lokesh to sanction health cards for their community immediately after the party is back in power and pension for all those in the community who crossed 5 years of age.

Pointing out that when the TDP was in power necessary material for the Nayee Brahmins under Adarna scheme and loans were sanctioned under subsidy through BC Corporation for setting up shops, Lokesh said that all such benefits are now withdrawn after the YSRCP is into power. “Immediately after coming back to power we will certainly revive all such schemes to come to the rescue of the Nayee Brahmin community,” Lokesh told them.

Later, when the handloom workers met Lokesh and informed him that their financial condition has become so pathetic after the YSRCP came to power as most of them are now going for daily-wage works as handlooms are being totally neglected. The handloom workers wanted Lokesh to waive the GST soon after the TDP is back in power and introduce welfare schemes for them.

Expressing concern that the handloom sector is now facing deepi crisis due to the inefficiency of the Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, the TDP national general secretary said that 60 handloom workers resorted to suicide after Jagan came to power. Leave alone paying some compensation to the affected families, Jagan did not bother even to console the family members of those who committed suicide.

Pointing out that loans of the handloom workers amounting to Rs 110 cr were waived during the TDP regime,

Lokesh said that various welfare schemes were introduced for them. Soon after the TDP forms the coming government GST will certainly be waived on handloom products and they will be brought under the coverage of Arogya Bheema and Chandranna Bheema insurance schemes.

Lokesh promised the fishermen community that all the necessary measures will be taken for their welfare by the coming TDP regime and all the schemes that are now withdrawn by this Government will be reintroduced. When the TDP was in power Rs 5 lakh each was paid for the families of those who died in boat accidents when they went into the sea for fishing, Lokesh said and stated that this Government is not paying any ex gratia even to such affected families. Once the TDP is into power again all their welfare will be taken care of, he added.

At Seelamvari Pakalu junction in Ponnada, Mr Lokesh took part in the Dalita Galam programme